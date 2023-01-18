ESPN: Dream to acquire former Gamecock Allisha Gray

The Atlanta Dream have an agreement in place to obtain guard Allisha Gray, the 2017 WNBA rookie of the year and a Tokyo Olympics 3×3 gold medalist, in a trade with the Dallas Wings, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Details were still being finalized, but the deal also involves draft picks. Atlanta has the No. 3 and No. 8 overall selections in April’s WNBA draft.

Gray, who turned 28 on Jan. 12, was the No. 4 overall pick in 2017 by Dallas after winning the NCAA title with South Carolina. She attended Washington County High School in Sandersville, Georgia — about a two-hour drive from Atlanta.

She has averaged 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in her six WNBA seasons, including 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season as the Wings went 18-18 and advanced to the first round of the playoffs.

In the first Olympics 3×3 competition in 2021, Gray won gold alongside fellow WNBA players Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson and Jackie Young.

Dallas was also involved in a three-way trade this week that brought forward Natasha Howard and guard Crystal Dangerfield from New York. It had long been rumored that Gray was seeking a trade from the Wings.

Atlanta went 14-22 last season under first-year coach Tanisha Wright. The Dream are seeking their first playoff berth since 2018.