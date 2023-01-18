Fairfield authorities investigate weekend shooting incidents

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Fairfield County deputies are investigating two separate shootings that happened over the weekend.

On January 13, one victim was shot in a drive-by while standing outside of a home on Hwy 21 South in Ridgeway.

The suspect fled the area and the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another victim was shot near the intersection of Maple and 2nd street in Winnsboro on Jan. 14 at around 7 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies searched both areas, collected evidence from the scene, and interviewed potential witnesses.

If you have any information on either of these shootings, contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.