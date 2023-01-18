Pediatrics Journal: Severe illnesses seen in kids with respiratory virus, Covid

A new study out today suggests young Covid-19 patients who have another respiratory virus at the same time end up with more severe illness.

Researchers looked at data on more than 4,300 children who were hospitalized due to coronavirus.

They say more than 20% also tested positive for another respiratory virus, like RSV. According to the study, the patients who were younger than five tended to become sicker.

They were more likely to need increased oxygen support and be admitted to the intensive care unit.

Experts say the findings are more reason why it is important that children remain up-to-date on their Covid-19 and flu vaccinations.

The Journal Pediatrics published the study Wednesday.