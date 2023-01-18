Study: Pregnant women at greater risk of Covid-19 complications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— There is a renewed warning about the dangers of Covid-19 during pregnancy.

A new large international study finds pregnant women who get COVID-19 at any point during their pregnancy are at greater risk of being admitted into the intensive care unit and more likely to die from the virus.

