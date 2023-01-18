Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County.

Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on Jan. 17. The manner and cause of death is under investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, say officials.