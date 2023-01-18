Volunteers needed for United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance to help kids strengthen the reading skills through United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium!

Curtis spoke with Jabari Bodrick, Ph.D., Education & Resiliency Director and Deja Vaughn, MRC Operations Manager about how volunteers provide one-on-one reading support to prekindergarten – third grade students across the Midlands.

They say their 2022-2023 program will run from September to May and you can volunteer 30 minutes a week.

Volunteers will be accepted through February 2023 for the 2022-2023 school year.

If you would like to volunteer, visit MRC’s website.