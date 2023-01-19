CDC: Tips on caring for backyard poultry safely

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—With egg prices continuing to soar many people have taken to buying and raising chickens instead.

But the CDC is warning people that your own backyard flock carries some health risks.

Backyard chicken coops have been connected to over a thousand people getting sick with Salmonella over the past year, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

For ways to take care of chicken safely go to www.cdc.gov.