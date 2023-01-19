Doug Currin speaks to Airport High School journalism students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Earlier today ABC Columbia’s own Doug Currin spoke to the youth of America over at Airport High School.

Doug lectured on our business of news gathering, content, how to stay fair and accurate while being quick to break news.

The students in Dr. Rasmussen’s journalism class had great questions and peaked each others interest in how news works.

We thank everyone over at Airport High School for having ABC Columbia today.