St. Pat’s in Five Points band line up announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The line-up is set for the 41st annual Five Points Saint Patrick’s Day festival.

This morning Five Points officials announced this year’s headliners are Moon Taxi, Nate Smith, Drivin and Cryin, and Hippo Campus.

15 other bands from across the southeast and right here in Columbia will also take part.

Five Points officials say this year’s festival will be the best yet. It will return on Saturday, March 18.

General admission tickets can be purchased online at StPatsColumbia.com for $25 in advance until March 17 or $30 at the gate.