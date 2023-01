Taco Bell brings back chicken wings for limited time

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Taco Bell is bringing back its fan-favorite crispy chicken wings.

The bone-in wings coated in a queso seasoning will be on the menu for a limited time only.

Eight wings will cost you about $7. Check the Taco Bell App to find out which locations sell them.

The limited time offers start next Thursday and run through February 9.