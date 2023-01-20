45-Year Old Voyager is Sending Back Data That’s “Baffling Engineers”

Voyager 1 is sending back unexpected data that NASA is having trouble figuring out.

“Voyager 1, which was launched in 1977 to study the outer planets of our solar system, has outlasted predictions and continues to relay data back to Earth. In 2012, the pioneering ship exited our Solar System and entered interstellar space. It has already travelled 14.5 billion miles from Earth, making it the farthest human-made object.” This from https://blog.physics-astronomy.com/2022/11/breaking-voyager-1-is-sending-back.html , where you can read more.