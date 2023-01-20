Donald Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James

ABC NEWS—Former President Donald Trump withdrew his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday.

The withdrawal came in a brief document filed Friday morning with U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who had warned Trump’s legal team the lawsuit appeared to verge on frivolous.

“Plaintiff, PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, by and through his undersigned counsel and pursuant to Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(a)(1)(A)(i), hereby voluntarily dismisses his claims in this action against Defendant, LETITIA JAMES, without prejudice,” the letter said.

The lawsuit sought to shield Trump’s revocable trust from James, who has an ongoing $250 million civil suit that alleged fraudulent conduct at the Trump Organization.