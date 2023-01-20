Lexington Police searching for suspects in Walgreens theft
The Lexington Police is looking for two individuals who allegedly stole merchandise at a Sunset Boulevard Walgreens on Jan. 9.
The suspects stole over $600 worth of items. Officials say they left the scene in a silver or gold Jeep SUV.
If you have information about this case, please contact CrimeStoppers or Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 / mtomaino@lexsc.com.