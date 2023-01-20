Lexington Police searching for suspects in Walgreens theft

The Lexington Police is looking for two individuals who allegedly stole merchandise at a Sunset Boulevard Walgreens on Jan. 9.

Suspect 2 Courtesy: Lexington Police

Suspect 1 Courtesy: Lexington Police

Suspect Courtesy: Lexington Police

Jeep Courtesy: Lexington Police

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two individuals who allegedly stole merchandise at a Sunset Boulevard Walgreens on Jan. 9.

The suspects stole over $600 worth of items. Officials say they left the scene in a silver or gold Jeep SUV.

If you have information about this case, please contact CrimeStoppers or Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 / mtomaino@lexsc.com.