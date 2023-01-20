Senator Graham travels to Ukraine, meets with President Zelensky

Senators Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) visited Kyiv, Ukraine today, where they met with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Senators Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) visited Kyiv, Ukraine today, where they met with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

While visiting the war-torn country, Graham stated during a press conference, “We are going to help international criminal courts to have the capability to have war crimes charges against those who have violated Ukraine.”

The U.S. Senators met with government officials to discuss further actions towards a victory against Russia.