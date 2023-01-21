Lexington deputy hospitalized after crash

Miya Payton,

Img 6767

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash that ended with a Lexington County deputy hospitalized.

The collision happened Friday night on Charleston Highway near Frontier Road. The deputy was on duty and driving a marked patrol vehicle, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

 

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , , , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts