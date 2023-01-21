United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium looking for volunteers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance to help kids strengthen their reading skills through United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium and they are looking for volunteers.

ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson spoke with Jabari Bodrick, Ph.D., Education and Resiliency Director and Deja Vaughn, MRC Operations Manager about how volunteers provide one-on-one reading support to prekindergarten through third grade students, across the Midlands.

They say their 2022-2023 program will run from September to May and you can volunteer 30 minutes a week.

Volunteers will be accepted through February 2023 for the 2022-2023 school year.

If you would like to volunteer, visit MRC’s site here https://volunteer.uway.org/mrc/