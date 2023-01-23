4 more Oath Keepers militia members found guilty of seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 riot

The four accused had all pleaded not guilty.

ABC NEWS—A Washington, D.C., jury on Monday convicted four more members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group for engaging in a seditious conspiracy to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory on Jan. 6, 2021.

Roberto Minuta, Joseph Hackett, David Moerschel and Edward Vallejo were among a second set of individuals associated with the Oath Keepers charged along with the group’s leader Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted last November.

All four were found guilty of conspiring to disrupt the electoral college certification, preventing a member of Congress from discharging their duties, destroying government property and conspiring and obstructing an official proceeding.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.