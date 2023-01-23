Former Clemson LB James Skalski joins Brent Venables’ staff

Former Clemson linebacker James Skalski is set to join Brent Venables’ coaching staff at Oklahoma and will likely help with the linebackers.

Skalski, who was a part of two national championships, played six seasons for Dabo Swinney.

It’s a full circle moment for Skalski, who also played for former defensive coordinator Brent Venables at Clemson.

Prior to Skalski’s new gig at OU, the former linebacker was with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent before being released on Aug. 31.

During Skalski’s career at Clemson, he finished with 300 career tackles and 10 quarterback sacks in 69 games.