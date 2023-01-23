Insurance fraud criminal sentenced, ordered to pay back SC

The leader of a fraud ring that stole thousands of dollars from South Carolina's unemployment insurance system over 11 years was convicted of fraud and other crimes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The leader of a fraud ring that stole thousands of dollars from South Carolina’s unemployment insurance system over 11 years was convicted of fraud and other crimes.

Diana B. Jordan was arrested in 2015 and charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement. A jury found her guilty on all counts.

The judge sentenced Jordan to serve a one-year sentence in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center followed by five years of probation after completing her prison sentence.

She is additionally ordered to pay back $39,998.70 in restitution fees owed to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.