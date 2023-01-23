Lexington Coroner ID’s fatality in Pine Plain Road car accident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner released the name of the person who died in a single-vehicle accident on Pine Plain Road around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Coroner Fisher says 18 year-old Jackson Ryan Mack was driving north on Pine Plain Road when he went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Authorities say he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat-belt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.