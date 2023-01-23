Police identify two victims of Monterey Park, California shooting

Police have released the names of two of the 10 victims fatally shot during a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, California.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Police have released the names of two of the 10 victims fatally shot during a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, California this weekend.

The LA County Coroner confirmed 65 year-old My Nhan and 63 year-old Lilan Li died in the mass shooting after a gunman opened fire inside a crowded dance studio.

Eight other victims have not been identified, say authorities. They are in their 50s, 60s, and 70s.