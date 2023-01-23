Spotify announces employee layoffs

Spotify said Monday it will cut 6% of its workforce to reduce costs.

Spotify had nearly 10,000 employees globally as of Sept. 30.

CEO Daniel Ek wrote in a letter to employees that the cuts are “difficult but necessary.”

Over the past three months, Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Facebook- parent Meta have announced plans to cut more than 50,000 employees from their collective ranks.