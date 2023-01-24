AAA: Gas prices rise amid demand

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices are slightly up again as drivers hit the road in 2023.

According to AAA, an increase in demand for gas due to some warmer weather across the U.S. and slightly more expensive oil has created the price hike at the pump.

The national average for a gallon of gas has gone up at least 12 cents since last week, now at $3.45.

South Carolina is sitting below average at $3.21 a gallon according to AAA.