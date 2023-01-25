Department of Justice sues Google over online ads

Have you ever searched for something on Google, then an advertisement for that very item pops up?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Have you ever searched for something on Google, then an advertisement for that very item pops up?

The Justice Department is suing the tech giant for monopolizing the online advertising space.

The complaint alleges Google has used anti-competitive mergers to acquire rivals and that Google has bullied advertisers into using it’s proprietary technology products.

The suit marks the Biden administration’s first blockbuster anti-trust case against a big tech company.

The Trump administration sued Google in 2020 for anti-competitive harms in search and search advertising.

That case is still ongoing.