Suspected gunman in Half Moon Bay shooting arraigned on murder charges

The alleged gunman in the Half Moon Bay California shooting is being arraigned this afternoon on murder and attempted murder charges.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—

This as we learn new details in the random attack in Yakima, Washington that left three dead.

Renewed calls for gun control, once again echoing across the country, after the latest deadly mass shootings.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.