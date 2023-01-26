CDC: New Covid-19 boosters offer greater protection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— New Covid-19 boosters offer substantial protection against the coronavirus, according to the CDC.

The health agency also says the new boosters cut a person’s risk of getting sick from the virus by about half.

Researchers say recent data shows updated boosters include protection against infections caused by the rapidly spreading XBB15 subvariant.

They looked at Covid test results for adults at pharmacies from Dec.1, 2022 to Jan. 13 of this year.