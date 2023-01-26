Riverbanks Zoo & Garden to open new aquarium and reptile conservation center

The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is set to open the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center on March 2.

Riverbanks ARCC Entrance Courtesy: The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden

Riverbanks ARCC Lab Courtesy: The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden

Riverbanks ARCC Desertaviary Courtesy: The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is set to open the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center on March 2.

The state-of-the-art animal care facility aims to educate guests and inspire conservation action. The multi-million-dollar project is supported thanks to The Boyd Foundation.

When the center opens, guests will be able to explore temperate and tropical forests, walk through the desert and “wind their way” from land to sea, say officials.

The highly anticipated aquarium took four years to complete and will feature:

• Conservation Labs: New and innovative conservation labs will showcase conservation work that was previously only experienced during behind-the-scenes tours.

◦ Coral Lab: Guests will have an up-close view of the critical role Riverbanks plays in protecting coral reefs. The coral lab showcases colonies of corals that were rescued off the coast of Florida near Key West in partnership with the federal government, local governments and many other zoological institutions.

◦ Terrestrial Lab: In the terrestrial lab, guests can view endangered reptiles and amphibians from around the globe. Additionally, the space will highlight Riverbanks’ work supporting populations of geckos from around the globe and collaborative projects protecting South Carolina’s most endangered wildlife.

• New Desert Biome

◦ The conservation center will house a brand-new desert biome highlighting arid habitats of the Western hemisphere, especially in the desert southwest.

◦ This immersive habitat will feature a variety of desert dwellers, including tortoises, rattlesnakes, and Gila monsters as well as thick-billed parrots and burrowing owls.

◦ Guests will enjoy new floor-to-ceiling views of some of their favorite reptilian residents, including the alligator snapping turtle, cottonmouth, bushmaster and green anaconda.

◦ Visitors also will be mesmerized by a giant wall of moon jellies.

◦ In the coming weeks, guests will have the opportunity to meet a captivating giant Pacific octopus named Susan, in honor of Mrs. Boyd and her favorite animal.

The Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center will be open during normal Riverbanks hours and is included with general admission and membership.

Visit Riverbanks.org to learn more and plan your visit.