SLED: Former SCDDSN employees arrested for abuse of a vulnerable adult

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of two former SCDDSN employees who were allegedly involved in the abuse of a vulnerable adult.

KERSON, LILA DENISE Courtesy: Laurens County Detention Center.

Lasheba, Tijaundra Turner Courtesy of Laurens County Detention Center.

Authorities say 37 year-old Lila Denis Kerson was working as a Direct Support Specialist at Whitten Center when she pushed the victim’s head to the ground, stomped/kicked their head with her foot, and later bent the victim’s finger back toward the hand.

31 year-old Lasheba Tijaundra Turner observed and stood by as Kerson committed those acts, according to an arrest warrant. Turner did not intervene or report the abuse.

Kerson was charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Turner was charged with Failure to Report Abuse, Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult.

They were both arrested on Jan. 25 and booked at the Laurens County Detention Center.