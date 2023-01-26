Women’s Rights Empowerment Network responds to Governor’s abortion petition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Women’s Rights Empowerment Network (WREN) has responded to the Governor’s plan on filing an abortion ban petition.

WREN’S CEO Ann Warner says while lawmakers lost their abortion ban in the State Supreme Court, they will continue to fight for “unconstitutional” abortion bans and will continue fighting for the rights of women.