CVS, Walmart to reduce pharmacy hours

CVS and Walmart are reducing pharmacy hours amid a staff shortage in the industry.

Beginning in March, Walmart pharmacies will close two hours earlier at 7 p.m.

CVS says it will shift or cut hours at about 6,000 locations also starting in March.

Walgreens made similar changes last year.

According to the National Community Pharmacists Association, more than three quarters of pharmacies in the U.S. report staffing difficulties.