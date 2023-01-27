Investigators in need of information after man found shot, killed inside car

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department is asking the public for information after a man was found deceased inside a car outside his home Thursday night.

Officers found 34 year-old Larry Donell Lewis Jr., shot and killed inside his parked car while responding to shots fired before 8 p.m.

Investigators say a tall, slim man wearing basketball shorts and a hoodie was seen running from the area at about the time of the shooting.

Family members were notified of the discovery and an autopsy is scheduled.

Authorities are asking anybody with information or who might have seen or head anything in the Miller Road/Brunhill Street area around the time of the shooting to contact Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700; or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at P3tips.com or by using the P3 app for Android/Apple devices.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.