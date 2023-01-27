McDonald’s testing straw-less bottle lids

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— McDonald’s is testing these strawless lids in some U.S. cities.

The chain says it hopes to cut down on small plastics that can harm wildlife and pollute the ocean. The lids have an opening for drinking, covered by a pullback tab to prevent splashes.

They are similar to the Starbucks “sippy cup” lid.

The redesign is part of McDonald’s multi-year effort to make it’s restaurants more environmentally friendly.

Restaurant business online reports McDonald’s will still have straws available for customers who prefer them.