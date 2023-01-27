SCDC: Columbia man arrested with a drone and drugs outside McCormick Correctional Institution

(Courtesy: SCDC) Bags of drugs and other contraband seized from Arnez Thompson's backpack outside McCormick Correctional Institution. (Courtesy: SCDC) Bags of drugs and other contraband seized from Arnez Thompson's backpack outside McCormick Correctional Institution.

(Courtesy: SCDC) Arnez Thompson was charged with trying to use a drone to give McCormick inmates contraband. (Courtesy: SCDC) Arnez Thompson was charged with trying to use a drone to give McCormick inmates contraband.

MCCORMICK CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man accused of trying to use a drone to send drugs and other contraband to McCormick Correctional Institution has been arrested.

South Carolina Department of Corrections have charged Arnez Thompson, 24, with the following crimes:

• Trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc., more than 28 grams

• Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

• Criminal conspiracy

• Providing contraband to prisoners

On January 24, investigators say they arrested him on the dirt path outside the jail, where he had a backpack that had a drone and two bags of contraband inside that included:

• 113 grams of a substance that field tested positive for Fentanyl

• About four pounds of marijuana

• About six pounds of tobacco

• Cellphones, cigarettes, cigars, rolling papers, lighters and other items

SCDC says the McCormick County Sheriff’s Department also helped in arresting Thompson.