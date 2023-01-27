SLED: Saluda County woman charged after stealing funds from employer

SLED agents charged 61 year-old Sherry Rodgers Kirkland with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent on Jan. 12.

Kirkland allegedly stole more than $10,000 from her employer, the Amick Grove Pentecostal Holliness Church, where she held a position of trust.

The incident occurred between Jan. 1, 2011 and Dec. 12, 2018 at Batesburg, SC.

Kirkland was booked at the Saluda County Detention Center.