Wendy’s reintroduces the vanilla frosty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Wendy’s is bringing back a fan favorite… the vanilla frosty.

The drink was replaced twice last year by limited-edition flavors, once in Nov. with a festive peppermint flavor and prior to that in June with a limited-edition strawberry flavor.

The original chocolate flavor was first introduced back in 1969. Vanilla was added to the menu in 2006.