AG Wilson petitions SC Supreme Court to rehear ruling on the Fetal Heartbeat law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SC Attorney General Alan Wilson issued the following statement about his petition to the South Carolina Supreme Court asking for the state’s Fetal Heartbeat law to be reheard:

“Today, we filed in the South Carolina Supreme Court our petition to rehear the Fetal Heartbeat Law ruling. We respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision and believe the intent of the South Carolina Constitution is clear. The framers of our privacy provision did not conceive this provision as creating a right to abortion.”

The petition follows the South Carolina Supreme Court’s decision to repel the Fetal Heartbeat law, which would have banned abortion after six weeks.

The Court found the law unconstitutional after it was passed by the state legislature in February 2021, and thereafter challenged in court by Planned Parenthood.