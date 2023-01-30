CDC launches Covid-19 test locator website

CNN— The CDC has launched a Covid-19 testing locator web site to make it easier to find a free Covid-19 testing site near you.

The website is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Increasing Community Access to Testing program.

There is no charge for testing at the sites and it is intended for those who are experiencing symptoms or who have been exposed to the virus.

Results are usually provided within 24 to 48 hours.

You can visit HERE to find a Covid-19 testing site.