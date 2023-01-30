DOJ declines request to submit Biden’s classified documents

According to a statement today, the Department of Justice says it will not provide all of the information that representative Jim Jordan requested on the classified documents found related to President Joe Biden.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to a statement today, the Department of Justice says it will not provide all of the information that representative Jim Jordan requested on the classified documents found related to President Joe Biden.

The letter today reiterated that the department will uphold its long-standing practice of withholding information that could compromise ongoing investigations, specifically citing regulations in special counsel probes.

Jordan, who serves as the chair for the house Judiciary committee, previously demanded access to a number of documents related to the Biden special counsel investigation.