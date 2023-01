Memphis Police permanently disband Scorpion Crime unit

Memphis Police are permanently disbanding its Scorpion Crime unit.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Memphis Police are permanently disbanding its Scorpion Crime unit.

Five former officers on that unit are charged with murder in the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols that was caught on camera.

Now new calls for new police reform as Nichols family prepares to lay him to rest.

ABC’s Justin Finch with more details from Memphis.