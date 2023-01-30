Murdaugh trial: Guns allegedly used in murders admitted as evidence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The second week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial resumed in Walterboro Monday morning.

The state continues to call witnesses to the stand as they try to build a case against the former low country attorney accused of killing his wife and son.

Monday began with Defense Attorney Dick Harpootlian cross-examining Worley.

Harpootlian mentioned the theory of two shooters to the courtroom and asked the SLED agent if the evidence supported this.

Worley said that the evidence only showed that there was a movement by the shooter and not necessarily two different shooters.

Harpootlian also questioned the actions of the responding Colleton County officers.

The next witness after Worley was SLED agent Jeff Croft. Croft spoke to Paul Murdaugh’s friend Rogan Gibson the day after the murders.

Gibson’s phone showed that he tried to call Paul and even reached out to Maggie when he could not get a hold of his friend.

The defense objected when the state brought out the weapons that they claim killed Maggie and Paul Murdaugh saying that there is no proof that Alex Murdaugh shot these guns.

The judge overruled and the guns were admitted into evidence.