Murdaugh’s attorney cross-examines SLED special agent today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Prosecutors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial played a recording Friday of his first interview after the bodies of his son and wife were found.

The disgraced low country attorney is charged with killing them on June 7th, 2021.

In the interview played in court, Murdaugh told investigators he left home that night to go check on his mother.

He said after arriving and seeing the bodies, he tried to turn his son’s body over and then went over to his wife.

Detective Laura Rutland, who was among the officers who interviewed Murdaugh hours after the bodies were found, took the stand Friday.

She testified she did not see any blood on Murdaugh. The detective said Murdaugh may have changed his clothes after the alleged murders.

This morning we have heard from SLED Special Agent Melinda Worley regarding crime scene diagrams such as where evidence was found in relation to Paul and Maggie’s bodies, and the angles of the gun shots.

Defense Attorney, Dick Harpootlian, suggested the possibility of two shooters.