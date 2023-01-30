RCSD: Missing teen located using Project Lifesaver device

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a missing teen with disabilities was found safe and is back with his family.

The 15 year-old was found thanks to RCSD’s Project Lifesaver, a program he was enrolled in, after he wandered away while shopping with his mother at the Walmart on Garner’s Feery Road on Jan. 28 around 7 p.m.



The teen was located unharmed within 15 minutes after Project Lifesaver equipment was deployed. He was found across Garner’s Ferry Road from the Walmart, near the woods behind a shopping area, say authorities.

Project Lifesaver program participants wear a small transmitter bracelet on their wrist or ankle that emits a unique radio frequency that can be tracked if the individual wearing the device goes missing.

It is open to individuals with Alzheimer’s, Autism, and other cognitive conditions where the person may be prone to wander, say officials.