School District Five accepting preschool, 5-year-old kindergarten registrations for 2023-24

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— Kindergarten and preschool registration for the 2023-2024 school year in Lexington-Richland School District Five begins on February 6.

Registration will take place Monday-Friday during regular school office hours, excluding school holidays:

School District Five 4K Application

Potential students must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023. Parents of children meeting this age eligibility can apply now by bringing the following to their zoned elementary schools during normal school hours, excluding school holidays:

The student’s legal birth certificate

One proof of residency, including current: mortgage statement, lease agreement, property tax or utility bill showing your correct home address.

Verification of income, such as a: recent Income tax return, W-2, recent pay stub or proof of SNAP, Medicare or other.

Parents can get an application by visiting their zoned schools or apply online beginning February 6. Mailed applications will not be accepted.

5-year-old Kindergarten Registration

Kindergarten enrollment will also begin on February 6 for students who will be 5 years-old on or before September 1, 2023. Parents and guardians of children meeting this eligibility can go to the District’s Registration Page online to begin registering your child. In-person registration may be available at zoned elementary schools. Required documents include:

The student’s legal birth certificate

A current South Carolina Certificate of Immunization, or a South Carolina Certificate of Medical or Religious Exemption

A property tax receipt or a rental lease showing all occupants

Two utility bills showing the current home address

Students currently enrolled in the 4-year-old kindergarten program and in PowerSchool will automatically roll into 5-year-old kindergarten at the end of the school year. Parents will be asked to update their information on May 1, 2023.

Visit School District Five zone locator to find your zoned school.