West Columbia Riverwalk opens Jan. 31 after being closed due to flooding

The West Columbia Riverwalk is opening all portions of its site on Jan. 31 after being temporarily closed due to flooding.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The West Columbia Riverwalk is opening all portions of its site on Jan. 31 after being temporarily closed due to flooding.

The Amphitheater will also reopen beginning at sunrise that same day.

For more information, visit www.westcolumbiasc.gov.