ColaJazz to host Drink Small Concert at State Museum Feb. 4

The ColaJazz Foundation is hosting a concert in celebration of Drink Small's 90th birthday at the SC State Museum on Feb. 4 from 5—7:30 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The ColaJazz Foundation is hosting a concert in celebration of Drink Small’s 90th birthday at the SC State Museum on Feb. 4 from 5—7:30 p.m.

The event will honor the blues legend and will feature performances by him and fellow blues legend Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues.

The Bishopville native began his career as a gospel performer and has toured with The Staples Singers and Sam Cooke. He became famous for his basso profondo voice, Piedmont-style guitar and stage banter known as “Drink-isms.”

The concert will be held in tandem with Drink Small Day, a day the museum is dedicating to honoring Small’s musical career, say officials.

Concert tickets will include admission to the museum where attendees can enjoy the following:

• Curated Drink Small exhibit: The exhibit will be on display throughout February and features photos, instruments and mementos of Drink Small’s life, legacy and career.

• Communal art: A new art piece featuring a guitar made of guitar picks.

• Children’s activity: Cardboard guitars will be available for children to decorate.

• Drink Small music: Drink Small music will play throughout all exhibits and galleries.

• Birthday presentation: At 4:30 p.m., a birthday cake will be presented to Drink Small in celebration of his 90th birthday.

Tickets can be purchased at Drinks Small Day.