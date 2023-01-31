Richland Co. actively investigates high speed chase

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances behind the driver of a vehicle they say led them on a high speed chase.

Deputies tell ABC Columbia News they tried to make a traffic stop of the vehicle along Two Notch Road around 8:30pm. However, authorities say the driver refused to stop and instead led at least seven cruisers in pursuit of the driver ending at Fort Jackson.

The incident is still under investigation and no further details have been released.