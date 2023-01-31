Wind & Solar Taking Over Gas & Coal in Europe

John Farley,

The war in Ukraine is quickening the transition from fossil fuel to renewables in Europe.  See the chart below, where the green line (wind and solar) is now above the grey and black lines (coal and natural gas).  And that trend is going to continue very quickly as Europe moves to unplug from its dependence on Russian oil.  You can read more about this here: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-01-31/europe-s-fossil-fuel-use-is-set-to-plummet-in-2023-report-says?leadSource=uverify%20wall

Capture4

