Day 8 underway in Alex Murdaugh trial

Court resumed at 9:30 this morning after a cliff hanger yesterday regarding testimony of cell phone records from the Murdaughs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Court resumed at 9:30 this morning after a cliff hanger yesterday regarding testimony of cell phone records from the Murdaughs.

So far, the jury has seen evidence of guns found on the Murdaugh’s Islandton property, as well as video evidence days after the murders where Murdaugh appears to say “I” or “they” “did him so bad,” referring to his son Paul.

While SLED agent Jeff Croft testified he heard “I”, the defense argues he said “they.”

The defense is also attempting to break down SLED’s handling of the murder investigation, including questioning why agents didn’t search Alex’s mother’s home that night, where he claims to have been when the murders took place.