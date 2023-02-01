RCSD: 59 year-old man arrested following deputy pursuit

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of 59 year-old Richard Belin after leading deputies on a pursuit Jan. 31, after 9:15 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of 59 year-old Richard Belin after leading deputies on a pursuit Jan. 31, after 9:15 p.m. The man was wanted out of multiple jurisdictions, say officials.

Authorities say they attempted to pull over a reportedly stolen vehicle when the driver, Belin, led deputies on a brief pursuit.

The chase ended after Belin wrecked the vehicle at Washington Road and Ivy Road on Fort Jackson.

Belin is charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving and driving under suspension 1st.

He is wanted out of Berkley County and Florence County, say officials.

Belin was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for booking after being taken to a hospital.