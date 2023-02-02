Calhoun deputies searching for alleged subject in car jacking
CALHOUN, S.C. (WOLO)— Sheriff Summers is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a subject in reference to an alleged car jacking that occurred on January 22 at the Enmarket.
If you have any information or know the identity of the below subject please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.