Calhoun deputies searching for alleged subject in car jacking

Sheriff Summers is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a subject in reference to an alleged car jacking that occurred on January 22  at the Enmarket.
Tori Adams,
328853378 3047225122238372 1944287059198848461 N

Courtesy Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information or know the identity of the below subject please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.
